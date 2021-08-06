Indian women's hockey team lost the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after losing 5-4 to Great Britain. Post this, Rani Rampal posted a message for the country and has promised to come back stronger.

We tried very hard but just could not convert to a medal winning victory. We are sad and disappointed of being so close but we know that we will comeback stronger and win the hearts of our country. Thank you everyone for your support and prayers in our journey till here. pic.twitter.com/etopVa8rdT — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) August 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)