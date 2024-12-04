Happy Birthday Rani Rampal! Hockey India Wishes Former Indian Women's National Team Captain As She Turns 30

A legend of the India Women's Hockey Team Rani Rampal celebrates her 30th birthday on December 4, which witnessed apex hockey body Hockey India wish the former captain on social media platform X. Rampal played 254 matches for India Women's National Hockey Team, and won several laurels for the nations, including Asian Games, Asia Cup, South Asian Games and Junior World Cup medals. Upbeat Indian National Hockey Team Leaves for Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024.

Happy Birthday to the Legendary Rani Rampal 🎂✨

From leading India to new heights 🏑 to inspiring a generation with your dedication and passion, you are truly one of a kind! 🙌👑

Here’s to celebrating not just a captain but a trailblazer, a role model, annewlyweds-pics-6467044.html" title="Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Tie the Knot in a Beautiful Telugu Ceremony – Check Out the Newlyweds’ Pics!">Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Tie the Knot in a Beautiful Telugu Ceremony – Check Out the Newlyweds’ Pics!