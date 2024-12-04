Happy Birthday Rani Rampal! Hockey India Wishes Former Indian Women's National Team Captain As She Turns 30

Former India Women's National Hockey Team captain Rani Rampal turned 30 on December 4, which witnessed Hockey India wish the legend. Rampal played 254 internationals for India Women.

Happy Birthday Rani Rampal! Hockey India Wishes Former Indian Women's National Team Captain As She Turns 30
Rani Rampal (Photo Credit: X @imranirampal)
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 04, 2024 08:50 PM IST

A legend of the India Women's Hockey Team Rani Rampal celebrates her 30th birthday on December 4, which witnessed apex hockey body Hockey India wish the former captain on social media platform X. Rampal played 254 matches for India Women's National Hockey Team, and won several laurels for the nations, including Asian Games, Asia Cup, South Asian Games and Junior World Cup medals. Upbeat Indian National Hockey Team Leaves for Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024.

Hockey India Wishes Rani Rampal

