Ravi Kumar has advanced to the semi-finals of Men's 57kg freestyle wrestling category after a win over Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov.

News Flash: #Wrestling : Ravi Kumar Dahiya storms into Semis (FS 57kg) with 14-4 win over Bulgarian grappler. Just one win away from ensuring a medal for India. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/QggSsI555T — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 4, 2021

