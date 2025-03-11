The Indian Premier League 2025 will begin on March 22. Every franchise has started to prepare for the much-awaited tournament. Talking about Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions will face arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on March 23. Ahead of their IPL 2025 opener, Mumbai Indians players have started their training for the match against the Chennai-based franchise. A video was posted by the Mumbai Indians franchise on their social media handles where rising youngster Robin Minz began his training session. The stylish cricketer was seen hitting big shots in the nets. MI Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Mumbai Indians Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Robin Minz Starts Training With Mumbai Indians

View this post on Instagram

