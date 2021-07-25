Russian shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina won a gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol event by setting a new Olympic record with a total score of 240.3.

ROC athlete Vitalina Batsarashkina wins the women's 10m air pistol with a total score of 240.3, a new Olympic Record!@ISSF_Shooting #Shooting pic.twitter.com/JYt3fuufGR — Olympics (@Olympics) July 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)