Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash would compete in the Men's 100m Butterfly Heat 2 at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, July 29. The event would start at a scheduled time of 04:16 pm and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and is likely to be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports. You can also watch live updates from the match from the official website:

See the tweet here:

Set your alarms ⏰#TeamIndia has an action packed day tomorrow. Take a look at @Tokyo2020 events scheduled for 29 July. Catch your favourite athletes in action on @ddsportschannel and send in your #Cheer4India messages below. pic.twitter.com/EnhmOUUJVs — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)