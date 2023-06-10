Amid the ongoing Wrestlers' Protest, grappler Sakshi Malik on Saturday said that the wrestlers will participate in Asian Games only when all the issues will be resolved. "You can't understand what we're going through mentally each day," Malik said while speaking to the media in Haryana's Sonipat. Wrestlers' Protest: Delhi Police Take One of the Female Grapplers to WFI Office as Part of Probe.

You Can't Understand What We're Going Through Mentally

#WATCH | "We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved. You can't understand what we're going through mentally each day": Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh in Sonipat pic.twitter.com/yozpRnYQG9 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

