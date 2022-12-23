Sam Curran, one of the most sought-after players, will be playing for the in IPL 2023. The England all-rounder had a great T20 World Cup 2022 for England and will be returning to the IPL for a stint with Punjab Kings after having played for them earlier.

Sam Curran Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL:

Record Alert 🚨



Sam Curran 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙄𝙋𝙇!



He goes BIG 🤯- INR 18.50 Crore & will now play for Punjab Kings 👏 👏#TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/VlKRCcwv05— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

