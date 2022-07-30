Indian lifter Sanket Sargar won a silver medal in the Men's 55kg weightlifting category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In his second attempt in Clean and Jerk, the Indian lifter injured his shoulder while attempting a lift of 139kg, which probably cost him a place at the top of the podium.rgar wins silver medal for India.

Watch the Video

But for the injury it would have been GOLD for Sanket Mahadev Sargar. So India’s first #CWG2022 medal will be Silver @sports_tak @aajtak @Nitin_sachin 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nJEcmDGO3P — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 30, 2022

Receiving his Medal

#CWG2022 #B2022 #Weightlifting 📸 Podium scenes. Sanket Sargar in evident pain on the podium. Hope it's not serious, once the adrenaline dies down. (Screengrab SONY LIV) Blog: https://t.co/S7ngowbxVJ pic.twitter.com/59g1jNAeu2 — The Field (@thefield_in) July 30, 2022

