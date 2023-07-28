Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023 has gotten underway on July 28 at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo. On the first day of the marquee event, Kishore Jena has written his name in history books by winning the Gold Medal in the Men's Javelin Throw Event with a personal best mark of 84.38 m. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Gold Medallist, Pays Tributes to Brave Warriors of India

Kishore Jena Wins Gold Medal at at Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023

India's Kishore Jena won javelin throw event at Sri Lanka National Athletics Meet with a personal best of 84.38m.

