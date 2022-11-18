In a touching tribute, all the 20 Formula One drivers got together for a dinner to celebrate Sebastian Vettel's career ahead of the German's retirement at the end of the season. Vettel, a former World Champion, had earlier announced that he would be retiring after this season finished and all the drivers put aside their sporting rivalries and joined Vettel for a dinner. Formula One shared a snap from the celebration. With all the 20 drivers in the frame, they captioned it, "The 2022 grid."

All F1 Drivers Gather for Sebastian Vettel's Farewell Dinner:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)