India's Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Toman bagged Bronze medal in the Compound Mixed Team at the Para Archery World Championships 2025. Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Toman beat reigning Paralympic gold medalists Nathan and Jodie of the United Kingdom 152-149 to claim the victory. With this win, and the bronze medal, India now have medalled in this discipline (CX Team Discipline) for the past three seasons consecutively. From Drawing Faces to Drawing Bowstrings: A Look at Payal Nag’s Inspiring Para-Archery Journey.

Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Toman Win Bronze

🚨 BIGGGG UPDATE - SENSATIONAL STUFF 🚨 SHEETAL DEVI/TOMAN BEAT 'REIGNING PARALYMPICS GOLD MEDALISTS' TO WIN BRONZE🥉🇮🇳 🎯 Sheetal/Toman beat Nathan/Jodie 🇬🇧 152-149 in Compound Mixed Team Finals to clinch🥉in Para Archery World Ch'ships 🏆 India has medalled in CX Team… pic.twitter.com/nD76s6dsC4 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 27, 2025

