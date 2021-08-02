Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to wish Happy Gurpurab to his fans and followers on the special occasion of Shri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji Parkash Purab 2021. Harbhajan writes, "Dhan Dhan Shiri Guru Harkrishan Sahib ji Maharaj de parkash purb diyan aap ji nu bahut bahut vadhaiyan. Siri harkrishan dhiaye, Jis dithe sab dukh jaye [sic]" followed by a number of emojis.

Harbhajan Singh's Tweet on Shri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji Parkash Purab 2021:

Dhan Dhan Shiri Guru Harkrishan Sahib ji Maharaj de parkash purb diyan aap ji nu bahut bahut vadhaiyan Siri harkrishan dhiaye Jis dithe sab dukh jaye 💐💐🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💐💐 pic.twitter.com/fjBtAA53kb — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 2, 2021

