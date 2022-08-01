Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated star Judo player Shushila Devi Likmabam after the latter won silver medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 today. Shushila Devi settled for silver after losing to her South African opponent in the final match of the Women's 48kg Judo Event. PM Modi took to Twitter to hail the heroics of the Indian judoka at Birmingham Games.

Check the tweet:

Elated by the exceptional performance by Shushila Devi Likmabam. Congratulations to her on winning the Silver medal. She has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience. Best wishes for her future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/fZ5t49WjKV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2022

