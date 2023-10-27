Solairaj Dharmaraj won the gold medal in the men's long jump T-64 event at the Asian Para Games 2023 on October 27. The para-athlete pulled off an effort of 6.80m to win the top prize on offer. With this, he has also created an Asian and new Games record. This was also India's 25th gold medal of the Asian Para Games 2023.

Solairaj Dharamraj Wins Gold Medal

#98th Medal for 🇮🇳 A Golden Leap at #AsianParaGames2022! Update: #ParaAthletics A Grand #Gold🥇for 🇮🇳's Dharmaraj Solairaj in Men's Long Jump-T64. The Para - Athlete created a new Asian Record & Para Games record with jump of 6.80 🥳 Many congratulations champ 👏👏… pic.twitter.com/EJzFdG25pY — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 27, 2023

