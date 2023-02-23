Indian long distance runner Sufiya Sufi has claimed her fourth world record after completing the fastest run in Qatar. She covered over 200 km within 30 hours and 34 minutes to clinch the record. During the run, Sufiya suffered from stomach problems and vomited three times. She also had strong wind against her. Despite all this, the Indian runner showed her mental strength and completed her goal. Overall it was an incredible achievement for her.

Sufiya Sufi Claims Her Fourth Guinness World Record

My 4th world record is official now. Now INDIA holds the World Record for the Fastest Run Across QATAR, and I am so proud that I got this opportunity to bring it to my Country. #worldrecord #ultrarunning pic.twitter.com/NQ3tr1uDTc — Sufiya Sufi Runner (@sufirunner) February 22, 2023

