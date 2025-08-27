Ajla Tomljanovic from Australia will face the 2023 champion Coco Gauff in the US Open 2025 first round women's singles match on Wednesday, August 27. The Ajla Tomljanovic vs Coco Gauff match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, and it is set to begin approximately at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India and the Ajla Tomljanovic vs Coco Gauff live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025 and fans can watch the Ajla Tomljanovic vs Coco Gauff live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. US Open 2025: Experienced Barbora Krejcikova Ousts In-Form Victoria Mboko in First Round.

US Open 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

𝗨𝗻𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 🙌 Every year crowns a new story, every champion adds to the drama of this epic court 🎾 That’s why #USOpen is called the most electrifying Grand Slam in the world ⚡#USOpen2025 Main Draw starts… pic.twitter.com/ld51U53Foi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 21, 2025

