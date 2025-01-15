Felix Auger Aliasimme will square off against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a second-round men's singles match at the Australian Open 2025 on Wednesday, January 15. The Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Felix Auger Aliasimm match is slated to take place at the Show Court Arena and it begins at an approximate time of 11:20 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the Australian Open 2025 and fans can watch the Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Felix Auger Aliasimm match on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. There's an online viewing option as well. Fans can watch Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Felix Auger Aliasimm live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will require a subscription for the same. Australian Open 2025 Day 3 Highlights, Daily Round-Up and Match Results: India’s Rohan Bopanna Suffers Shocking Defeat, 18-Year-Old Joao Fonesca Secures Huge Win Over Andrey Rublev, and Other Top Results.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Felix Auger Aliasimme Live Streaming and Telecast Details

