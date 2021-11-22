Alexander Zverev defeated Daniil Medvedev to clinch the ATP Finals 2021 title in Turin on Sunday, November 21. The German outclassed Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 to win the title for the second time in four years.

See Tweet Below:

THE KING IN TURIN 🏆 🇮🇹 🇩🇪 @AlexZverev wins the first #NittoATPFinals in Turin after defeating Medvedev 6-4, 6-4. pic.twitter.com/CQpDPX0hWt — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 21, 2021

Watch the Video of His Winning Moment Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)