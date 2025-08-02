Amanda Anisimova defeated Emma Raducanu to advance to the round of 16 in the Canadian Open 2025, also called the National Bank Open, on August 2. The Wimbledon 2025 finalist had lost to Emma Raducanu twice this year, at the Australian Open and later, in the Miami Open, but she had the last laugh this time around, registering a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win over the former US Open champion. Amanda Anisimova now will go up against Elina Svitolina in the round of 1,6 with the Ukrainian defeating Anna Kalinskaya by a dominant margin of 6-1, 6-1. Iga Swiatek Becomes First Player Since Monica Seles to Win 63 Consecutive Opening Matches in WTA Events, Polis Star Achieves Feat At National Bank Open 2025.

rock solid performance 🤘@AnisimovaAmanda secures her place in the last 16 after defeating Raducanu 6-2, 6-1.#OBN25 pic.twitter.com/aMCq4jLlmo — wta (@WTA) August 2, 2025

