Andy Murray will take on Taro Daniel in the second round of the Australian Open 2022 men’s singles at the John Cain Arena on Thursday, January 20. The match has a tentative start time of 12:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans in India can also catch the live streaming online of the tennis match on SonyLiv website and app.

