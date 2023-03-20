Elena Rybakina faced Aryna Sabalenka in the final of women's singles at the BNP Paribas Open 2023 at Indian Wells. Rybakina came on top defeating the Belarusian tennis star 7-6(11), 6-4. While speaking during the trophy presentation, Rybakina congratulated Sabalenka for her great performance. Sabalenka meanwhile playfully stuck her tongue out which was met with laughter from the crowd. Rybakina then expressed her delight for finally defeating Sabalenka in her fifth attempt. In reply to this, the Sabalenka jokingly said, "I will make sure it was the last one". Elena Rybakina Beats Aryna Sabalenka in Straight Sets to Win Women's Singles Title at Indian Wells Masters 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka Playfully Sticks Her Tongue Out During Elena Rybakina's Speech

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)