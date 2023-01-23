Aryna Sabalenka will be facing Belinda Bencic in a fourth-round match in women's singles at the Australian Open 2023 on Monday, January 23. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena and is set to start at approximately 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 5 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website. World Number 1 Iga Swiatek Out of Australian Open 2023 As Elena Rybakina Enters Quarterfinals.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Belinda Bencic, Australian Open 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

4️⃣ QF berths are up for grabs in both Men’s & Women’s Singles at #AO2023 tomorrow 🎾⏳ Will the big guns make it through or are we about to witness more upsets? 🤯 Watch #AusOpen, LIVE on #SonyLIV!#Djokovic #Sabalenka #Rublev pic.twitter.com/OPGSF9rPEl — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 22, 2023

