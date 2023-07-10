Carlos Alcaraz will be in action when he takes on Matteo Berrettini in a round of 16 men's singles match in Wimbledon 2023. The Centre Court is set to host this exciting clash which would begin at an approximate time of 9:10 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast provider of Wimbledon 2023 in India and the live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports 2/HD and Select channels. Fans who are keen on watching this match online can check out its live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Sam Curran Attends Wimbledon 2023, Finds Special Seat At the Royal Box During Day Six of Championships (See Pic).

Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini

Crunch games ahead!🔥@carlosalcaraz & @steftsitsipas are all set for Round of 16 while @DjokerNole aims to settle unfinished business as we have @Vijay_Amritraj previewing Day 8 of #Wimbledon2023! 🎾 Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar LIVE now on Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/KoROJEQWI2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 10, 2023

