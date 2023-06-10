Carlos Alcaraz is one of the best youngsters going around in the sport of tennis and a particular incident during his French Open 2023 semifinal match against Novak Djokovic adds more weight to the statement. The Spanish player drew appreciation from Djokovic, one of the best in the world, with his epic shot during the match. Alcaraz ran back from the net and turned quickly to unleash what was a very difficult shot and Djokovic, at the other end, could not help but smile and applaud it. Ons Jabeur Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' Celebration After Qualifying for Quarterfinals of French Open 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch Novak Djokovic Applaud Carlos Alcaraz' Shot Here

