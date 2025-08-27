Australian tennis players Christopher O'Connell and the world number 8 Alex de Minaur will face off in the first round of the US Open 2025 men's singles on Wednesday, August 27. The Christopher O'Connell vs Alex de Minaur match will be played at the Grandstand, and it is set to start approximately at 01:40 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Christopher O'Connell vs Alex de Minaur live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Christopher O'Connell vs Alex de Minaur live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Reilly Opelka, Casper Ruud Advances to Second Round With Win Over Sebastian Ofner.

US Open 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

𝗨𝗻𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 🙌 Every year crowns a new story, every champion adds to the drama of this epic court 🎾 That’s why #USOpen is called the most electrifying Grand Slam in the world ⚡#USOpen2025 Main Draw starts… pic.twitter.com/ld51U53Foi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 21, 2025

