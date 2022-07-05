David Goffin will face Cameron Norrie in a men's singles quarterfinal clash in Wimbledon 2022 on Tuesday, July 5. The match would be played at the Court 1 and is expected to tentatively start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/1HD would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

See Details:

Big names, high stakes. 👊 We're in the business end of #Wimbledon2022 as the quarter-finals are upon us! 🤩 Who are you cheering for on Day 9?#Wimbledon #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/wRMnauBMJB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)