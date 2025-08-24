Emilio Nava will lock horns against Taylor Fritz in the first round of the men's singles match at the US Open 2025 on Sunday, August 24. The Emilio Nava vs Taylor Fritz US Open 2025 men's singles game will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium and is expected to begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the US Open 2025 in India. Fans can find telecast viewing options of the US Open Grand Slam 2025 matches on the Star Sports TV channels. US Open 2025 will also be available for fans through online viewing options on JioHotstar, the OTT app for Star Sports Network, which will be providing live streaming of the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year tennis matches. But fans would need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live matches of the tournament. Defending Champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka Lead Entry Lists for US Open 2025.

US Open 2025 Details

The most electrifying Grand Slam starts today! ⚡ Who do you think will lift the @usopen 2025 title? 🤔#USOpen2025 Main Draw 👉 Starts SUN, 24th AUG, 8:30 PM! pic.twitter.com/odhbEXardZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 24, 2025

