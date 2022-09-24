Roger Federer called time on his career as the 41-year-old played his final game at the Laver Cup 2022. The Swiss legends partnered with Rafael Nadal in doubles match against Jack Sock and Frances Tifaoe but ended up on the losing side. Fans paid tribute to the great tennis star as he hung up his boots.

Emotional Farewell

Legend

C’est terminé, un chapitre de l’Histoire s’achève. Roger Federer vient de disputer le dernier match de son immense carrière. Une légende du sport s’en va. 👑😢 pic.twitter.com/YWEUUXeS8N — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) September 23, 2022

Happy Not Sad

‘i’m so happy. i’m not sad. ok?’ roger federer to his children 💔 pic.twitter.com/bdDKSM5k42 — mimi🧍🏻‍♀️| i love roger federer (@rafastefbaes) September 23, 2022

A Rare Sight

It's damn rare in sport to finish your career and your biggest rivals cry alongside you. That's how big Roger Federer is to tennis. — Scott Barclay (@BarclayCard18) September 23, 2022

Never Forget

It’s only hitting me now that Roger Federer didn’t want to retire at an individual event because he didn’t want to do it alone. This way, he gets to end his career alongside three of his greatest rivals & in a city that means so much to him. I’ll never forget this day. #LaverCup — Max Gao • 高俊鹏 (@MaxJGao) September 23, 2022

