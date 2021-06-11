Rolland Garros' tweet

Czech Mate 🇨🇿 In just her fifth Slam singles main draw, @BKrejcikova earns a maiden major final in the longest women’s semi-final match in Paris, eliminating Sakkari in epic style 7-5, 4-6, 9-7.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/1rhoSdhbY8 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2021

