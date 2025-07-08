Amanda Anisimova from the USA is clashing with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova from Russia in the quarter-final match of the women's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on Tuesday, July 8. The Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova match is arranged to be played at Court 1 and it will start at approximately 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India and the live telecast viewing options of the Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova match will be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans also can watch Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Jasmine Paolini Announces Split With Coach Marc Lopez After Wimbledon 2025 Exit.

Amanda Anisimova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

𝗗𝗢𝗪𝗡 𝗧𝗢 8️⃣ The battle on grass heats up in the quarter-finals! 🔥 Who will book a spot in the semi-finals?#Wimbledon2025, Day 9 👉 TUE, 8th JULY, 3 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/eeW9QJEFYQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 8, 2025

