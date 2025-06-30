World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is set to clash with Carson Branstine in the first-round match of the Wimbledon 2025. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Carson Branstine first round Wimbledon 2025 Women's match is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 30, from 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Aryna Sabalenka vs Carson Branstine first round Wimbledon 2025 match is organized to be hosted at the Court 1. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Aryna Sabalenka vs Carson Branstine first round Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details can use the JioHotstar app and website for free. Two-Time Champion Petra Kvitova Makes Final Appearance at Wimbledon 2025 Before She Retires.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Carson Branstine, Wimbledon 2025 Live Telecast Details

Wimbledon 2025 kicks off today! 🎾😍 Defending champion #CarlosAlcaraz hunts for a third, while No. 1 seed #ArynaSabalenka battles for her maiden Wimbledon crown! 🔥#Wimbledon2025 👉 Round 1 | MON, 30th JUN, 3 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/RuxQZOakCT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 30, 2025

