Eighth seed Iga Swiatek will go up against in-form Liudmila Samsonova in the quarter-final match of the women's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on Wednesday, July 9. The Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova match will be played at Court 1, and it will start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India, and the live telecast viewing options of the Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova match will be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans can also watch Iga Swiatek vs Liudmila Samsonova live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Wimbledon 2025: World Number One Aryna Sabalenka Gets Past Laura Siegemund To Reach Semifinals.

Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming

Semi-final berth awaits! 💪🏻🙌🏻 The big names are bringing their A-game as #NovakDjokovic, #JannikSinner, #IgaSwiatek & more chase a spot in the last four at the All England Club! 🎾🌱#Wimbledon2025, Day 10 👉 WED, 9th JULY, 3 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports Network &… pic.twitter.com/q2UGz14YTn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 9, 2025

