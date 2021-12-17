Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray will face each other in the semi-final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on December 17, 2021 (Friday). The clash has a tentative start time of 08:30 PM IST and will be streamed on Eurosport with Discovery+ providing the live streaming.

