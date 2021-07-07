In a stunning result at the Wimbledon 2021, 24-year-old Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz knocked out Roger Federer to advance to his first Grand Slam final.

Federer Out of Wimbledon

And they say to never meet your heroes…@HubertHurkacz knocks out his idol, eight-time champion Roger Federer, in straight sets to advance to his first Grand Slam semi-final#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Qri1uriPDF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2021

