Plying in his 10th ATP Season, Stefanos Tsitsipas delivered many memorable performances but failed to win any major trophy. The world number 4 lost many finals in his career leading to a criticism that the Greek star’s game is not ‘champion’ worthy. Though he won 11 ATP titles in his career, many critics targeted the 26-year-old for failing to close the tournaments with a title. After Winning Dubai Tennis championships – his 12th ATP title, Tsitsipas wrote, “They said my game was sinking… so I got myself a boat.” Highlighting the ‘Boat shaped trophy’ Tsitsipas’ hilarious post went viral. Stefanos Tsitsipas Wins Maiden ATP 500 Title, Defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime in Dubai Tennis Championship 2025.

Post Shared by Stefanos Tsitsipas After Winning Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefanos Tsitsipas (@stefanostsitsipas98)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)