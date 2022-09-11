Iga Swiatek won the Women's Singles Title of the US Open 2022 after beating Ons Jabeur in the showdown of the event today, September 11. The Polish tennis star won the final with a score line of 6-2, 7-6 which saw a tense battle between the two stalwarts. It is the second grand slam for Swiatek this year who became the second woman player to win to major titles in a single year.

