India and Pakistan are at loggerheads in the World Group 1 Playoffs of Davis Cup 2024. The India vs Pakistan contest began on February 3 and is being played at the Pakistan Sports Complex. This is a historic contest as it is the first time that the Indian Davis Cup team has travelled to Pakistan since 1964. Ramkumar Ramanathan will be in action in singles competition while the duo of Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri will be competing in doubles. Sony Sports Ten 2/HD will provide live telecast of the match in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024 matches on Tennis Channel and Samsung TV+. In Pakistan, fans can watch live telecast of the matches on PTV Sports. Indian High Commission Hosts Davis Cup 2024 Team in Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan Davis Cup 2024

Global showdown alert! 🎾 Watch the India vs. Pakistan Davis Cup clash live action on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD, PTV Sports HD, and Tennis Channel. 🇮🇳🆚🇵🇰 Let the cross-court excitement begin! #TennisFever #DavisCup pic.twitter.com/ssIX1dpeQi — All India Tennis Association (@AITA__Tennis) February 3, 2024

