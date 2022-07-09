After defeating Cameron Norrie in a pulsating clash, Novak Djokovic would now face Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles final at Wimbledon 2022 on Sunday, July 9. The Serbian entered his 32nd Grand Slam with a hard-fought win. It was also his eighth Wimbledon final. Kyrgios meanwhile entered the Wimbledon 2022 final after Rafael Nadal withdrew from the clash owing to an abdominal injury.

