Having notched up an easy over Vit Kopriva, Jannik Sinner will take on Alexei Popyri in his men's singles second-round US Open 2025 match on Thursday, August 28. The Jannik Sinner vs Alexei Popyri match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and will start approximately 10:10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Jannik Sinner vs Alexei Popyri live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Alexei Popyri live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Carlos Alcaraz Brings Out His New 'Golf Swing' Celebration After Cruising Past Mattia Bellucci In Men's Singles Second Round US Open 2025 Match (Watch Video).

US Open 2025 Live Streaming

Another round of electrifying matches await! 🎾⚡#IgaSwiatek, #JannikSinner, #CocoGauff#USOpen2025 Main Draw 👉 24th AUG - 7th SEP on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/vlJjqOLc2c — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 28, 2025

