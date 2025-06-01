Hoping to reach her second consecutive Roland Garros Women's Singles Final, Italy's Jasmine Paolini will face Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the ongoing French Open 2025 on Sunday, June 1. The Jasmine Paolini vs Elina Svitolina French Open 2025 clash is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Court Philippe Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Jasmine Paolini vs Elina Svitolina tennis match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Jasmine Paolini vs Elina Svitolina French Open 2025 fourth round Women's Singles match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Jasmine Paolini Tosses Her French Open 2025 Match Towel To Fans Who Fight Over Ownership; Italian Star Tennis Player Takes Back Apparel With Visible Annoyance (Watch Video).

Jasmine Paolini vs Elina Svitolina, French Open 2025 Live

Sunday starts of the second week at Roland-Garros 🔥 Full order of play here ➡️ https://t.co/YzTl8AkvkM#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/zZDNkTd3dC — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)