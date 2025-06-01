Jasmine Paolini's rise in women's tennis saw the Italian's popularity gain stardom overnight in the past year, which can be seen in the ongoing French Open 2025, where the player has reached the fourth round in singles and the third round of doubles. However, Paolini, despite the win, left the court in a rather annoyed state after her kind gesture went wrong. In a now-viral video, the Italian tennis star tossed her match towel toward the fans, which is customary, but the two fans who held onto the cloth ended up fighting. Paolini, who was busy signing autographs, soon took back her towel and left from there in annoyance and handing her apparel to some other fan in the crowd. Check Paolini's video here. French Open 2025: Daria Kasatkina Beats Paula Badosa in Straight Sets Women's Singles Third Round Match.

An Annoyed Jasmine Paolini

#Paolini gave a towel to the fans, two start bickering over it. Annoyed, she takes it back😹 pic.twitter.com/dwjenur87i — 🇺🇦 paolo (@paolobucci18) May 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)