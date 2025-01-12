Australian Open 2025 Men’s single’s top challenger Alexander Zverev will be in action on Sunday, January 12, and will take on Lucas Pouille. The Lucas Pouille vs Alexander Zverev is set to be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and it starts at an approximate time of 02:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2025 in India and fans can watch the Lucas Pouille vs Alexander Zverev match on the Sony Sports Ten channels. There's an online viewing option as well and fans can watch the Lucas Pouille vs Alexander Zverev match on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription. Australian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Other Contenders For AO25 Men’s Singles Title.

Lucas Pouille vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2025 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)