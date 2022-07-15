Former Tennis legend Maria Sharapova and her fiance Alexander Gilkes have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple announced earlier that they were expecting their first child. Sharapova shared a photo her baby boy on his IG handle. The new born baby boy has been named 'Theodore' by the famous couple.

See pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova)

