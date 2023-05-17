Tennis star Nick Kyrgios will miss the upcoming French Open 2023 due to a knee injury. Kyrgios underwent a knee surgery in January and is yet to completely recover from it. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist currently ranks 26 in the world and has not played in the French Open since a second-round exit in 2017. The Australian Tennis star also doesn't enjoy a great record at the Roland-Garros in the five occasions he has taken part it.

Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From French Open

BREAKING | Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the French Open. 🚨#TheFirstServe pic.twitter.com/NpdsK1d5Tz — The First Serve (@TheFirstServeAU) May 16, 2023

