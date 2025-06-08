The summit clash of the men's singles at the French Open 2025 will see Jannik Sinner locking horns against Carlos Alcaraz in a bid to win the Roland Garros Grand Slam title on Sunday, June 8. The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz much-awaited French Open 2025 men's singles final will be held at the Court Philippe-Chatrier and will begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the French Open 2025. Fans in India can watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz thrilling men's singles French Open 2025 final live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. Indian audiences can watch the live streaming of the French Open 2025 men's singles final on the SonyLIV app and website. However, fans will need to have a subscription to watch the same. The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz live streaming will also be available on the FanCode app and website, and fans will need a match pass or a tour pass to watch the grand finale of the French Open 2025 men's singles match. French Open 2025: Coco Gauff Defeats Aryna Sabalenka in Three Sets to Clinch Her Maiden Roland Garros Women's Singles Title.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, French Open 2025 Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)