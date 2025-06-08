The Italian duo of Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani will go up against Aleksandra Krunic and Anna Danilina in the French Open 2025 Roland Garros Women's Doubles Final on Sunday, June 8. The Aleksandra Krunic-Anna Danilina vs Jasmine Paolini-Sara Errani match is set to be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier, and will start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025, and the Aleksandra Krunic-Anna Danilina vs Jasmine Paolini-Sara Errani live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports TV channels. Fans also have an online live streaming viewing option as they can watch Aleksandra Krunic-Anna Danilina vs Jasmine Paolini-Sara Errani French Open 2025 Roland Garros Women's Doubles Final live streaming on SonyLIV as well as the FanCode apps and websites. However, they would need a subscription and a match pass, respectively, to watch the match on those platforms. Roland Garros 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Rues Another Missed Chance Against Coco Gauff in French Open Final, Says ‘This One Hurts So Much.

Aleksandra Krunic-Anna Danilina vs Jasmine Paolini-Sara Errani, French Open 2025 Live Streaming

