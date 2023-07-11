Novak Djokovic continues his juggernaut like form as he cruises into the Quarter Final of the Wimbledon 2023 and will be gearing up for the clash against Andrey Rublev on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The match has a probable starting time of 7.15 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The road ahead is difficult & there's no room for error! The competition gets harder as we enter the business end of #Wimbledon2023 Who'll stamp their authority & get closer to glory? Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar Today | 3:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/DNqpT7WYZs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 11, 2023

