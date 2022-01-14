World No.1 Novak Djokovic will miss the upcoming Australian Open 2022 as his visa has been cancelled again. On Friday, the Australian immigration minister, Alex Hawke, exercised personal power to cancel Djokovic’s visa, which will result in his deportation and a three-year ban from the country. Djokovic is eligible to appeal the decision.

BREAKING: Alex Hawke, the Australian Minister for Immigration, has cancelled Novak Djokovic's Australian visa "on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so." This is effectively a re-deportation order for the unvaccinated nine-time #AusOpen champion. pic.twitter.com/2P611AbUiw — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 14, 2022

