World No. 2 Coco Gauff will begin her French Open 2025 campaign against Olivia Gadecki on May 27. The Olivia Gadecki vs Coco Gauff women's singles match at the French Open 2025 will be held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. The much-awaited clash is expected to begin at 4:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Olivia Gadecki vs Coco Gauff match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025, Roland Garros, in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Olivia Gadecki vs Coco Gauff French Open 2025 Roland Garros first-round match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. French Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Battles Illness To Set Up Blockbuster With Iga Swiatek.

French Open 2025 Day 3 Matches

